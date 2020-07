Keedron Bryant, a 12-year-old from Florida, performed a powerful song written by his mother about racism following the death of George Floyd. The original...

Usher's New Song 'I Cry' Has a Powerful Message - Listen Now Usher has a powerful new song out. The 41-year-old singer just released his new single “I Cry.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Usher Along with the...

Just Jared 1 week ago