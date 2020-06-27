GameStop is discounting video games and accessories for one day only
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () GameStop is hosting several deals on video games and gaming accessories like controllers and headsets that last until the end of the day. The discounts apply both in stores around the US that have reopened, as well as online. While the Steam summer sale is a great opportunity to save on PC games, GameStop’s one-day sale is for console gamers, whether you play PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. And if you’re a GameStop PowerUp Pro rewards member who has games to trade in at one of the retailer’s stores, you’ll get an extra 10 percent in credit back for each game.
*Game deals*
· Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4 and Xbox One is $35 (usually $60)
· Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One is $30 (usually $60)
· Persona 5 Royal for PS4 is...
