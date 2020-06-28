Global  

Streaming this week: ‘Hamilton’ on Disney Plus, ‘I’ll Be Gone in The Dark,’ on HBO, and ‘Warrior Nun’ on Netflix

As I put together this latest list of what’s new on streaming this week, I realized a theme running through the selections: bad-ass women. There’s a documentary about crime-solving writer Michelle McNamara, a series based on a manga comic about a warrior nun (yes, really!), and of course the Schuyler sisters, Angelica and Eliza, from Hamilton.

-I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO, June 28th) -

This six-part documentary series follows the remarkable story of the late writer Michelle McNamara and her investigation into The Golden State Killer, who terrorized California for years in the mid- 1970s and 1980s. Vulture calls it “a tough, ultimately inspirational work about how life kicks the shit out of you and you just have to get through it...
