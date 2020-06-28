Amazon warehouse workers in Germany will strike Monday because of coronavirus infections Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Amazon workers at six sites across Germany plan to strike Monday because dozens of staff members at its logistics centers have been infected with the coronavirus, union officials told Reuters. The union says the company is prioritizing profits over workers’ safety.



Labor union Verdi says “at least 30 to 40 colleagues were infected” with the virus, according to Reuters. The strike will last 48 hours and be conducted with the motto “good and healthy work.”



Amazon warehouse workers in Germany have struck several times in recent years, over worker pay and conditions.



In recent months, Amazon warehouse workers in the US have staged protests over what they say are unsafe working conditions, and walked off the job in several cities. Workers... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeAmazon workers at six sites across Germany plan to strike Monday because dozens of staff members at its logistics centers have been infected with the coronavirus, union officials told Reuters. The union says the company is prioritizing profits over workers’ safety.Labor union Verdi says “at least 30 to 40 colleagues were infected” with the virus, according to Reuters. The strike will last 48 hours and be conducted with the motto “good and healthy work.”Amazon warehouse workers in Germany have struck several times in recent years, over worker pay and conditions.In recent months, Amazon warehouse workers in the US have staged protests over what they say are unsafe working conditions, and walked off the job in several cities. Workers... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Tesla Workers Claimed They Were Fired For Choosing Not To Work During Pandemic



During the coronavirus pandemic, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told workers to “not feel obligated to come to work.” According to Business Insider, two workers were terminated after they chose to take his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago JMH Health Care Workers Union President Says Doctors, Nurses Being Overworked



CBS4's Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Martha Baker, the president of the health care workers union at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 08:01 Published 3 days ago Disney World workers petition to delay reopening



More than 7,000 people who work at Disney World are worried about the park reopening. They've signed a petition saying the virus isn't gone, and it's only become worse. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this