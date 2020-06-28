|
Amazon warehouse workers in Germany will strike Monday because of coronavirus infections
Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Amazon workers at six sites across Germany plan to strike Monday because dozens of staff members at its logistics centers have been infected with the coronavirus, union officials told Reuters. The union says the company is prioritizing profits over workers’ safety.
Labor union Verdi says “at least 30 to 40 colleagues were infected” with the virus, according to Reuters. The strike will last 48 hours and be conducted with the motto “good and healthy work.”
Amazon warehouse workers in Germany have struck several times in recent years, over worker pay and conditions.
In recent months, Amazon warehouse workers in the US have staged protests over what they say are unsafe working conditions, and walked off the job in several cities. Workers...
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this