Toyota recalls 752,000 Prius cars over flawed hybrid software Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

If you drive a Prius from the past several years, there’s a distinct chance you’ll have to take it in for service. Autoblog reports that Toyota has begun a safety recall for 752,000 of the vehicles worldwide, 267,000 of them in the US, due to a flaw... 👓 View full article