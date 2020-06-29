Global  

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Release Date Confirmed

Fossbytes Monday, 29 June 2020
PUBG Mobile has confirmed that the 0.19.0 Update would introduce a 40-player battle royale map, Livik. Other than that, the upcoming update will release with a bunch of new amazing content. That’s why players are desperately waiting for the release of 0.19.0 update. But the wait for PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update is going to end soon. Recently, PUBG Mobile confirmed […]

The post PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Release Date Confirmed appeared first on Fossbytes.
