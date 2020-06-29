Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Security professionals warn UK government over outdated cybercrime legislation

betanews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The UK's Computer Misuse Act came into effect 30 years ago, but security professionals are warning that it is no longer fit for purpose and may even be hindering their efforts. A coalition of businesses, trade bodies, lawyers and think tanks from across the cybersecurity industry have today taken the unprecedented step of uniting to write a letter to the prime minister urging him to reform the law. The coalition includes large cyber security consultancies like NCC Group and F-secure, industry trade body techUK, cybersecurity software developers McAfee and Trend Micro, international accreditation body CREST, the think tank Demos, and… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: 'RIP rule of law': Makeshift memorial set up in Hong Kong amid contentious security law ruling

'RIP rule of law': Makeshift memorial set up in Hong Kong amid contentious security law ruling 01:57

 Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have set up a makeshift memorial as China passed a controversial national security law. Footage shows many bouquets of flowers with messages such as "RIP rule of law" and "RIP one country two systems." The memorial also has tributes to a young woman who...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law [Video]

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law

TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published
The New Hong Kong National Security Law, Explained [Video]

The New Hong Kong National Security Law, Explained

BEIJING — Chinese authorities on May 28 bypassed Hong Kong's legislature to approve a national security law that threatens the foundations of the city's freedoms and autonomy. This new law, which..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:49Published

Tweets about this