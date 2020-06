[Update: T-Mobile in US] Android 10 is now rolling out for the Galaxy Tab S6 Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Android 10 update is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with all the trappings of the One UI upgrade.



