REI’s 4th of July Sale offers The North Face, Columbia, more from $25

9to5Toys Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The REI 4th of July Sale offers *up to 40% off* top brands including clearance. Prices are as marked. Find deals on The North Face, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, prAna, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s North Face Eco Vest is currently on sale for *$107 *and originally was priced at $179. This vest is great for layering and it’s packable, which is nice for traveling or storing away. You can choose from an array of color options too. Find the rest of our top picks from REI’s 4th of July Sale below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The post REI's 4th of July Sale offers The North Face, Columbia, more from $25 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Video credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Arlington Woman Ramping Up Production Of Face Masks With New Order In Place

Arlington Woman Ramping Up Production Of Face Masks With New Order In Place 01:56

 With Tarrant County requiring face masks inside businesses, Arlington resident Louann Wilmeth said she expects to make many more masks in the coming days.

