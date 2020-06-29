Global  

India bans TikTok, dozens of other Chinese apps

TechCrunch Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The Indian government on Monday evening said it was banning 59 apps developed by Chinese firms over concerns that these apps were “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, and security of state and public order” in what is the latest standoff between the two most populated […]
