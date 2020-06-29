India bans TikTok, dozens of other Chinese apps

Monday, 29 June 2020 () The Indian government on Monday evening said it was banning 59 apps developed by Chinese firms over concerns that these apps were “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, and security of state and public order” in what is the latest standoff between the two most populated […]
A trader of Chinese descent in Shimla said that he feels more Indian than Chinese and that is also the sentiment of people in the city. He was commenting on the ongoing tension between India and China..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14Published
Indian-American community members held anti-China protest in US. Protesters put up placards reading 'Shame on China', 'China Stop Bullying', etc. The demonstration was staged outside Chinese Consulate..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published