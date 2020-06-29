Global  

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth dropped nearly $10 billion in just a week as an advertiser boycott sinks Facebook's share price. Here's how the CEO makes and spends his fortune.

Business Insider Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Advertisers including Verizon, Honda, and Ben & Jerry's are boycotting Facebook over the social network's lack of hate-speech moderation. The boycott is sinking both Facebook's share price and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth.
· *Zuckerberg has a net worth of $82.3 billion, making him the fourth-richest person in the...
