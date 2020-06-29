Slash $50 off HP’s 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook with two USB-C ports at $230 Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Amazon is currently offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook for *$229.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $280, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, comes within $20 of the all-time low from back in December, and marks one of the best discounts we’ve seen this year. Centered around a 14-inch touchscreen display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard solid-state storage. It boasts over 9-hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports. There’s also a USB 3.0 port for connecting legacy devices, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 135 customers. Head below for more.



