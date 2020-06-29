Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Slash $50 off HP’s 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook with two USB-C ports at $230

9to5Toys Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook for *$229.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $280, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, comes within $20 of the all-time low from back in December, and marks one of the best discounts we’ve seen this year. Centered around a 14-inch touchscreen display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard solid-state storage. It boasts over 9-hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports. There’s also a USB 3.0 port for connecting legacy devices, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 135 customers. Head below for more.

more…

The post Slash $50 off HP’s 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook with two USB-C ports at $230 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 for USD 299 [Video]

Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 for USD 299

Chinese technology company Lenovo has announced a new 11 inch Chromebook 3, which is now available for USD 229. According to the Verge, the new model supersedes the existing 14-inch Chromebook 3, which..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Score HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook with two USB-C ports for $169 (Save 23%)

 Best Buy currently offers the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for *$169 shipped*. Typically fetching $219, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks one of the...
9to5Toys

Score a new all-time low on Google Pixelbook Go 4K at $275 off, more from $584

 Best Buy is currently offering the Google Pixelbook Go 4K i7/16GB/256GB for *$1,124.10 shipped* when activating the on-page offer. You’ll need to be a My...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this