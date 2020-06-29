Amazon's Twitch just suspended President Trump's channel for violating 'hateful conduct' policies, and cited Trump's campaign speeches as the reason (AMZN) Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

· *President Trump's Twitch account is temporarily banned, the Amazon-owned video streaming company announced on Monday.*· *Twitch cited Trump's own words for the temporary ban, which it said are in violation of the company's hateful conduct rules.*· *The two prime examples given by Twitch were from two Trump campaign


