Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon's Twitch just suspended President Trump's channel for violating 'hateful conduct' policies, and cited Trump's campaign speeches as the reason (AMZN)

Business Insider Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Amazon's Twitch just suspended President Trump's channel for violating 'hateful conduct' policies, and cited Trump's campaign speeches as the reason (AMZN)· *President Trump's Twitch account is temporarily banned, the Amazon-owned video streaming company announced on Monday.*
· *Twitch cited Trump's own words for the temporary ban, which it said are in violation of the company's hateful conduct rules.*
· *The two prime examples given by Twitch were from two Trump campaign...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Trump Lashes Out Over Princeton Name Change

Trump Lashes Out Over Princeton Name Change 00:49

 President Trump on Monday reacted to the news that Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson’s name from its policy school due to the former president’s promotion of “racist thinking and policies."

Related videos from verified sources

Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against Trump Campaign [Video]

Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against Trump Campaign

Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against Trump Campaign The band isn't happy that President Donald Trump has been using their music at political rallies. The Stones revealed that their legal team..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published
3D-Printed Steaks And Hypercars; Starbucks Joins Social Ad Boycott | Digital Trends Live 6.29.20 [Video]

3D-Printed Steaks And Hypercars; Starbucks Joins Social Ad Boycott | Digital Trends Live 6.29.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is Giuseppe Scionti, the CEO and Founder of Novameat, a company working on 3D-printed plant-based steaks; Ronan Glon discusses the Czinger..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Jon Stewart: Donald Trump will make America great again, but not as he thinks [Video]

Jon Stewart: Donald Trump will make America great again, but not as he thinks

Jon Stewart has said he believes Donald Trump will make America great again – just not in the way that he thinks he will.The US comedian, who hosted The Daily Show for 16 years, said the president..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

 Twitch has temporarily suspended Donald Trump’s account. The company says the channel’s broadcast of the President’s Tulsa Rally and recent re-airing of...
engadget


Tweets about this

AceHoffman

Ace Hoffman #BLM RT @VictoriaVanHor7: This says it all. "campaign speeches". LMAO Amazon's Twitch just suspended President Trump's channel for violating 'h… 2 minutes ago

AlexaMarieRae

🦋 ᒪ ᗴ ᙭ 🦋 RT @businessinsider: Amazon's Twitch just suspended President Trump's channel for violating 'hateful conduct' policies, and cited Trump's c… 2 minutes ago

galactic1492

Mrs D Amazon's Twitch just suspended President Trump's channel for violating 'hateful conduct' policies, and cited Trump'… https://t.co/3xi6GJcFUG 3 minutes ago

VictoriaVanHor7

Arron Hears Trump Elected This says it all. "campaign speeches". LMAO Amazon's Twitch just suspended President Trump's channel for violating… https://t.co/Lku1djvK7u 4 minutes ago

messerjs

JudyMesser Amazon's Twitch just suspended President Trump's channel for violating 'hateful conduct' policies, and cited Trump'… https://t.co/cDaEqvpUjz 9 minutes ago

Spike9151

Stephen pike RT @dyannleroy: Amazon's Twitch just suspended President Trump's channel for violating 'hateful conduct' policies, and cited Trump's campai… 15 minutes ago

DoretheaThomas

Dorethea Thomas Amazon's Twitch just suspended President Trump's channel for violating 'hateful conduct' policies, and cited Trump'… https://t.co/eLRHL3iUGx 15 minutes ago

WillRodgersJr

William Rodgers Jr Amazon's Twitch just suspended President Trump's channel for violating 'hateful conduct' policies, and cited Trump'… https://t.co/7ZnpqNqfjd 16 minutes ago