YouTube breaks on Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser if you use AdBlock Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The new Microsoft Edge has become very popular very quickly, but it’s still going through some early growing pains. This past week, Microsoft acknowledged an issue with Edge where AdBlock users can’t access YouTube.



more…



The post YouTube breaks on Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser if you use AdBlock appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update



The multinational tech company Microsoft is starting to roll out its new Edge browser through Windows Update. According to The Verge, the new Chromium-based version of Edge launched in January, but.. Credit: ANI Duration: 00:59 Published on June 3, 2020

Tweets about this