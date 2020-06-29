Global  

YouTube breaks on Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser if you use AdBlock

9to5Google Monday, 29 June 2020
The new Microsoft Edge has become very popular very quickly, but it’s still going through some early growing pains. This past week, Microsoft acknowledged an issue with Edge where AdBlock users can’t access YouTube.

