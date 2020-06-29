Apple Camp at Home registration now open with free creative Activity Book Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple announced earlier this month that Apple Camp was going virtual for 2020, and today, registration for the at-home sessions has opened. Parents and kids interested in signing up can apply on Apple’s website and download a free Activity Book.



