Apple Camp at Home registration now open with free creative Activity Book
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Apple announced earlier this month that Apple Camp was going virtual for 2020, and today, registration for the at-home sessions has opened. Parents and kids interested in signing up can apply on Apple’s website and download a free Activity Book.
