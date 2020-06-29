Global  

Lululemon is buying Mirror, the startup that sells a $1,500 high-tech mirror for streaming workout classes at home, for $500 million

Business Insider Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Lululemon is buying Mirror, the startup that sells a $1,500 high-tech mirror for streaming workout classes at home, for $500 million· Lululemon has agreed to acquire exercise tech startup Mirror for $500 million, the company announced on Monday.
· Lululemon had already invested in the company last year, and has a content partnership with the firm.
· Mirror sells a $1,495 device of the same name for participating in fitness classes at home.
· The...
