Lululemon is buying Mirror, the startup that sells a $1,500 high-tech mirror for streaming workout classes at home, for $500 million Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

· Lululemon has agreed to acquire exercise tech startup Mirror for $500 million, the company announced on Monday.

· Lululemon had already invested in the company last year, and has a content partnership with the firm.

· Mirror sells a $1,495 device of the same name for participating in fitness classes at home.

