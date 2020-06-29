Global  

Google Doodle honors LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson to close out Pride Month

9to5Google Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
On June 30, Google is closing Pride Month out on a high note by honoring Marsha P. Johnson — a pioneer in LGBTQ+ rights activism.

Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: MTA Honors LGBTQ Community With Heart Pride Logo

MTA Honors LGBTQ Community With Heart Pride Logo 00:22

 The MTA is honoring the 50th anniversary of the first New York City Pride March.

