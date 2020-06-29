|
Google Doodle honors LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson to close out Pride Month
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
On June 30, Google is closing Pride Month out on a high note by honoring Marsha P. Johnson — a pioneer in LGBTQ+ rights activism.
