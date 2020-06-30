|
OnePlus confirms its new smartphone will be called ‘OnePlus Nord,’ coming to US in ‘limited beta’
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
While we still don’t have an official launch date, pricing, or even confirmed specifications, OnePlus has now confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will indeed be called the OnePlus Nord.
