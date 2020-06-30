OnePlus confirms its new smartphone will be called ‘OnePlus Nord,’ coming to US in ‘limited beta’ Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

While we still don’t have an official launch date, pricing, or even confirmed specifications, OnePlus has now confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will indeed be called the OnePlus Nord.



