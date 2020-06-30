Global  

OnePlus confirms its new smartphone will be called ‘OnePlus Nord,’ coming to US in ‘limited beta’

9to5Google Tuesday, 30 June 2020
While we still don’t have an official launch date, pricing, or even confirmed specifications, OnePlus has now confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will indeed be called the OnePlus Nord.

