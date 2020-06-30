Snag the Moto G7 Power Android Smartphone while it’s down to $132.50 (47% off) Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Mota G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone for* $132.48 shipped*. Saving you $118 from its usual $250 price tag, today’s offer is $48 under our previous mention and now down to a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking to hold yourself over until the next flagship handset release or pick up a smartphone for the kids, Motorola’s G7 Power is a solid option. It comes equipped with a 6.2-inch bezel-less screen, up to 3-days of battery life, and a water-repellent design with built-in face unlock technology. Around back there’s a 12MP and 8MP dual rear camera system, as well as expandable microSD card storage which adds some future-proofing into the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 880 customers. Head below for more.



