Elon Musk called Jeff Bezos a copycat — again — over Amazon's Zoox acquisition. Here are 9 other rivalries that have formed between some of the world's biggest tech CEOs.
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () · While there are many close friendships among tech CEOs in Silicon Valley, there are plenty of feuds, too.
· Some appear to be friendly rivalries — like Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison — but others have become more contentious.
· Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg, for example, have been openly...