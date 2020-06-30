Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch SpaceX launch an updated GPS satellite for the US Space Force

The Verge Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Watch SpaceX launch an updated GPS satellite for the US Space ForceThis afternoon, SpaceX is set to launch a new GPS satellite for the US Space Force out of Cape Canaveral, Florida — part of an ongoing quest by the Department of Defense to update the GPS constellation already in orbit. This satellite will replace one of the older, less powerful GPS satellites currently in the system, maintaining the total number of satellites in space at 31.

This is the third GPS satellite model of its kind to launch into orbit and SpaceX’s second time launching a GPS spacecraft. Called GPS III SV03, it’s part of a block of satellites known as GPS III, designed and built by Lockheed Martin. Lockheed Martin claims that compared to older GPS spacecraft, the GPS III satellites “have three times better accuracy and up to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX-NASA Dragon Crew Takes Part In Space Walk [Video]

SpaceX-NASA Dragon Crew Takes Part In Space Walk

Rocket scientist Olympia LePoint talked to Suzanne Marques about the monumental nature of the space walk.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:30Published
'US flag will be first on Mars': Trump's ambitious target after SpaceX launch [Video]

'US flag will be first on Mars': Trump's ambitious target after SpaceX launch

Donald Trump set an ambitious space target for the United States of America. During an event in Phoenix, Arizona, the US President said that the nation would be the first to plant its 'beautiful' flag..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:12Published
Pulsars Could Act as ‘Cosmic Lighthouses’ to Guide Astronauts [Video]

Pulsars Could Act as ‘Cosmic Lighthouses’ to Guide Astronauts

NASA scientists say pulsars could turn “the ‘G’ in GPS from Global to Galactic," and are using them to develop a navigation system to use on trips to the moon under NASA’s Artemis program and..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Watch SpaceX launch a GPS III satellite for the U.S. Space Force live

 SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket today from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The launch is set to take place at 3:55 PM EDT (12:55 PM PDT),...
TechCrunch

First GPS 3 maneuver performed by 2nd Space Operations Squadron

First GPS 3 maneuver performed by 2nd Space Operations Squadron Schriever AFB CO (SPX) Jun 03, 2020 The 2nd Space Operations Squadron performed the first station keeping maneuver on a GPS III satellite to Satellite Vehicle...
GPS Daily


Tweets about this