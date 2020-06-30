Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 70% off denim, t-shirts, more from $20

Global  

Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Levi’s Warehouse Sale offers* up to 70% off* closeout styles including popular jeans, t-shirts, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. *Note:* you must enter your email to enter the sale. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find it for *$20*. These jeans are specifically designed for athletic builds and they’re infused with stretch for added mobility. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

