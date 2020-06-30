|
Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 70% off denim, t-shirts, more from $20
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Levi’s Warehouse Sale offers* up to 70% off* closeout styles including popular jeans, t-shirts, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. *Note:* you must enter your email to enter the sale. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find it for *$20*. These jeans are specifically designed for athletic builds and they’re infused with stretch for added mobility. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
more…
The post Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 70% off denim, t-shirts, more from $20 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this