Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 70% off denim, t-shirts, more from $20 Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Levi’s Warehouse Sale offers* up to 70% off* closeout styles including popular jeans, t-shirts, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. *Note:* you must enter your email to enter the sale. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find it for *$20*. These jeans are specifically designed for athletic builds and they’re infused with stretch for added mobility. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



more…



The post Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 70% off denim, t-shirts, more from $20 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Buy These Items at Your Next Yard Sale



If you’re someone who likes to hunt around for a bargain, PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some of the items you should have in your sites the next time you go to a garage sale. Credit: PennyGem Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago West Elm is having a huge end-of-season sale



If you’ve already organized your closetsand completed your spring cleaning, your homemay be ready for a few decor upgrades.Thankfully good style doesn’t,and shouldn’t, have to cost a lot.Right.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:35 Published on May 26, 2020 Fenty Beauty Is Having A Big Sale For A Worthy Cause



If you're looking to stock up on makeup essentials while at home, Fenty Beauty is having a sale. Allure reports that the sale runs from May 15 to midnight PST on May 18. Mostly everything on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on May 15, 2020

Tweets about this