House Democrats’ climate plan calls for 100 percent EV sales by 2035

engadget Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
House Democrats want to eliminate the US economy’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Two ways they hope to achieve this are: reaching 100 percent electric vehicle sales by 2035 and 100 percent clean electricity by 2040. Today, House Speaker Nancy Pel...
News video: No indication alleged Russia payments were a 'hoax': House Dem

No indication alleged Russia payments were a 'hoax': House Dem 02:43

 Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, on Tuesday said after a White House briefing on a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, that 'nothing' from that briefing indicated that the alleged payments were a 'hoax'.

