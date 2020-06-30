YouTube TV gets a massive price hike, but I'm not canceling

Global  

betanews Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
When I first cut the cord and switched my television service to YouTube TV, the price was a very manageable $35 per month. Then the monthly charge went to up $40 and ultimately landed at $50. When it hit the $50 mark I became nervous, as it was approaching cable TV pricing. Sadly, today, the price jumps once again, this time to $65. Uh oh. At this new price, YouTube TV is definitely more expensive than cable TV would be for me. In fact, if I was to switch back to cable TV, I wouldn't only save money, but I… [Continue Reading]
News video: Verbal spat between Cong workers' groups during protest over fuel price hike

Verbal spat between Cong workers' groups during protest over fuel price hike 01:43

 A verbal spat broke out between two groups of Congress workers. The party workers were protesting against fuel price hike. The incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district. Protests have been going on across the country over fuel price hike. Political leaders and party workers are...

