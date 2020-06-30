Google is making Seasonal Savings free for all Nest thermostat owners

Global  

The Verge Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Google is making it easy for people to conserve energy this summer by rolling out a free version of Seasonal Savings for all Nest thermostat owners. Previously, the feature was only available for customers of utilities with Seasonal Savings programs, according to a Google blog post.

Seasonal Savings works as an “energy monitor,” making slight schedule changes to help people automatically conserve energy without noticing major temperature fluctuations. “By adjusting your schedule just a fraction of a degree each day, users save energy while staying comfortable,” wrote Krishan Gupta, a Nest product manager. “These little changes can really add up—the average customer sees 3 to 5 percent in energy savings on their home’s heating and...
