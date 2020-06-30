Google is making Seasonal Savings free for all Nest thermostat owners Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Nest Thermostat E smart thermostat | Photo by Jake Kastrenakes / The Verge



Google is making it easy for people to conserve energy this summer by rolling out a free version of Seasonal Savings for all Nest thermostat owners. Previously, the feature was only available for customers of utilities with Seasonal Savings programs, according to a Google blog post.



Seasonal Savings works as an "energy monitor," making slight schedule changes to help people automatically conserve energy without noticing major temperature fluctuations. "By adjusting your schedule just a fraction of a degree each day, users save energy while staying comfortable," wrote Krishan Gupta, a Nest product manager. "These little changes can really add up—the average customer sees 3 to 5 percent in energy savings on their home's heating and...

