Upgrade your DIY setup with a Bosch 18V 6.5-inch circular saw: $119 ($129 off)

Lowe’s is offering the Bosch 18V 6.5-inch Cordless Circular Saw plus a Core18v 4 Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for *$119* *shipped*. Normally the saw alone is $119, and the battery kit adds another $129 in value. Whether you’ve already started building out a DIY toolkit or are just beginning your journey, every toolbox needs a circular saw. Bosch’s 18V option is a great choice for projects that require the utmost portability, given that it’s battery-powered. It uses a 6.5-inch blade, which is command and can easily be picked up at any hardware store. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



