Elementary Robotics is making its quality assurance robots commercially available Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Two years and over $17 million after it first began working on its robots for quality assurance, the Los Angeles-based Elementary Robotics has finally made its products commercially available. The company already boasts a few very large initial customers in the automotive industry, consumer packaged goods, and aerospace and defense, including Toyota, according to chief […] 👓 View full article

