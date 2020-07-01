Facebook is cracking down on anti-government extremist 'boogaloos,' but it has reportedly been profiting off boogaloo ads calling for violence for months (FB) Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

· Facebook on Tuesday banned hundreds of accounts and groups associated with the "boogaloo" movement, designating a subset of the anti-government extremist network as "violent."

· But Facebook took money from boogaloo-affiliated advertisers for several months before its ban, BuzzFeed News reported.

· Some of those ads... · Facebook on Tuesday banned hundreds of accounts and groups associated with the "boogaloo" movement, designating a subset of the anti-government extremist network as "violent."· But Facebook took money from boogaloo-affiliated advertisers for several months before its ban, BuzzFeed News reported.· Some of those ads 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Michael Lisse Facebook is cracking down on anti-government extremist 'boogaloos,' but it has reportedly been profiting off boogal… https://t.co/mLlW4d03WA 10 minutes ago GinaSailor RT @SAI: Facebook is cracking down on anti-government extremist 'boogaloos,' but it has reportedly been profiting off boogaloo ads calling… 11 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Facebook is cracking down on anti-government extremist 'boogaloos,' but it has reportedly been p… https://t.co/qMxyfCy91U 22 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Facebook is cracking down on anti-government extremist 'boogaloos,' but it has reportedly been profiting off boogal… https://t.co/hBXlWCdTgO 23 minutes ago Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) Facebook is cracking down on anti-government extremist 'boogaloos,' but it has reportedly been profiting off boogal… https://t.co/ybPC5PveZr 23 minutes ago Principal-IT Facebook is cracking down on anti-government extremist 'boogaloos,' but it has reportedly been profiting off boogal… https://t.co/DE2Nc5nxMV 23 minutes ago TECH SUPERFAN Facebook is cracking down on anti-government extremist 'boogaloos,' but it has reportedly been profiting off boogal… https://t.co/gTbLlPS4M2 23 minutes ago Business Insider Tech Facebook is cracking down on anti-government extremist 'boogaloos,' but it has reportedly been profiting off boogal… https://t.co/kORjCFWF0i 34 minutes ago