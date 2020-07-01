|
Facebook is cracking down on anti-government extremist 'boogaloos,' but it has reportedly been profiting off boogaloo ads calling for violence for months (FB)
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
· Facebook on Tuesday banned hundreds of accounts and groups associated with the "boogaloo" movement, designating a subset of the anti-government extremist network as "violent."
· But Facebook took money from boogaloo-affiliated advertisers for several months before its ban, BuzzFeed News reported.
· Some of those ads...
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this