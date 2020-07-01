Facebook bans hundreds of groups and accounts linked to the far-right boogaloo movement
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () · Facebook has banned a network of hundreds of Facebook accounts, groups, and pages associated with the far-right "boogaloo" movement from its platform.
· In a statement, Facebook called the network a "violent" and "dangerous organization." It said the specific network of hundreds of groups and accounts it banned on its...
