Home Depot’s July 4th tool sale discounts DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, more Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Home Depot has launched its July 4th tool sale today, offering notable discounts on RYOBI, DEWALT, and many more. Free shipping is available on more items, or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the RYOBI Drill and Driver Combo Kit at *$99*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $129 and has fallen to this price a handful of times before. This bundle includes Ryobi’s popular compact drill and driver, along with a pair of batteries and a wall charger. A carrying case is also included with purchase. Ideal for summer projects and DIY tasks around the house. The keyless chuck makes it particularly easy to switch between bits when the job calls for it. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.



