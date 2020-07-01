Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home Depot’s July 4th tool sale discounts DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Home Depot has launched its July 4th tool sale today, offering notable discounts on RYOBI, DEWALT, and many more. Free shipping is available on more items, or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the RYOBI Drill and Driver Combo Kit at *$99*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $129 and has fallen to this price a handful of times before. This bundle includes Ryobi’s popular compact drill and driver, along with a pair of batteries and a wall charger. A carrying case is also included with purchase. Ideal for summer projects and DIY tasks around the house. The keyless chuck makes it particularly easy to switch between bits when the job calls for it. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

more…

The post Home Depot’s July 4th tool sale discounts DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Experts Warns Against Dangers Of At-Home Fireworks [Video]

Experts Warns Against Dangers Of At-Home Fireworks

Some experts worry that with more people staying home this July Fourth, more at-home fireworks will result in injuries.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:45Published
Blend Extra: Your Guidance on the Road to Medicare [Video]

Blend Extra: Your Guidance on the Road to Medicare

If you're one of the 3.5 million people turning 65 in the United States this year, you're probably aware that you qualify for Medicare. But do you know which plan is best for your health situation and..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:13Published
Americans are hoarding an unbelievable amount of money in unused tech [Video]

Americans are hoarding an unbelievable amount of money in unused tech

Americans have $43 billion in cash hiding in their homes from their unused tech. Yet, with most holding onto their unused tech rather than selling or recycling it, an estimated $11 billion in its value..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Home Depot’s Red, White, and Blue tool sale takes up to 50% off

 Home Depot has launched its annual Red, White, and Blue sale featuring notable discounts on DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI tools, and more. Free shipping is available on...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Home Depot’s July 4th tool sale discounts DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, more https://t.co/sPcmU2s26Q 5 minutes ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Home Depot's July 4th tool sale discounts DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, more https://t.co/nwztA0hiG7 by @trevorjd14 14 minutes ago