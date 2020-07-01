Mimeo Photos for Mac integration now supports large metal, acrylic, and canvas prints Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

After Apple stopped offering a direct way to print photos, calendars, and more in macOS, it fortunately allowed Photo app extensions from third-parties to integrate printing options. Now, popular Mac printing service Mimeo Photos has launched the ability to bring large wall decor prints to your home on metal, acrylic, and canvas.



