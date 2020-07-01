Global  

Ralph Lauren’s 4th of July Sale takes extra 30% off polos, t-shirts, shoes, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Ralph Lauren’s 4th of July Sale is live. Save an* extra 30% off* sale styles including popular polos, shorts, dresses, t-shirts, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. For men, the Iconic Mesh Polo Shirt is a must-have for this summer. Originally priced at $90, however during the sale you can find it for *$42*. You can choose from an array of color options and the chest logo features a contrasting hue. This polo features a lightweight, breathable fabric, that’s great for warm weather. Plus, you can dress it up or down seamlessly. Find the rest of our top picks from Ralph Lauren below.

more…

The post Ralph Lauren’s 4th of July Sale takes extra 30% off polos, t-shirts, shoes, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
