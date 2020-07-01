|
Marshall debuts Emberton, its most compact portable Bluetooth speaker yet
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Marshall is expanding its stable of vintage-inspired audio gear today with the launch of its latest portable Bluetooth speakers. Debuting as the brand’s most compact release to date for a portable Bluetooth speaker, the new Emberton delivers the same rock and roll-inspired design you’d expect. It’s complemented by 20-hour battery life as well as USB-C charging, and multi-directional sound output. Head below the fold for a closer look at Marshall Emberton and all the details.
more…
The post Marshall debuts Emberton, its most compact portable Bluetooth speaker yet appeared first on 9to5Toys.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this