Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marshall debuts Emberton, its most compact portable Bluetooth speaker yet

9to5Toys Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Marshall is expanding its stable of vintage-inspired audio gear today with the launch of its latest portable Bluetooth speakers. Debuting as the brand’s most compact release to date for a portable Bluetooth speaker, the new Emberton delivers the same rock and roll-inspired design you’d expect. It’s complemented by 20-hour battery life as well as USB-C charging, and multi-directional sound output. Head below the fold for a closer look at Marshall Emberton and all the details.

more…

The post Marshall debuts Emberton, its most compact portable Bluetooth speaker yet appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

The 'world's smallest' wireless speaker can help you take selfies [Video]

The 'world's smallest' wireless speaker can help you take selfies

Portability is a feature that consumers actively look for, especially when choosing tech devices.Introducing the Insiq Portable Bluetooth Speaker!.Measuring just about 1.2 inches in diameter, this..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this