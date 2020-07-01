Kanye West and Elon Musk took a photo together, and there's a lot going on (TSLA) Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

· Kanye West on Wednesday shared a photo of him and his longtime friend, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

· "When you go to your boys house and you're both wearing orange," the caption read.

· Musk and West have been friends since at least 2015, with each mogul sharing an affinity for the other's work — West owns a Tesla,... · Kanye West on Wednesday shared a photo of him and his longtime friend, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.· "When you go to your boys house and you're both wearing orange," the caption read.· Musk and West have been friends since at least 2015, with each mogul sharing an affinity for the other's work — West owns a Tesla, 👓 View full article

