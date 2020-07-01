Global  
 

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra seemingly just leaked on Samsung’s own website

The Verge Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra seemingly just leaked on Samsung's own website

Samsung may have just leaked its next flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with renders of an unreleased Galaxy Note device appearing on the company’s official Russian website, via Ishan Agarwal on Twitter.

While it’s not confirmed yet that the images of the copper-colored phone are actually of Samsung’s new flagship, they definitely do depict an unreleased Galaxy Note phone, with a camera array that features a folded zoom lens and a very similar design to the Galaxy S20 Ultra released earlier this year.

The Verge has confirmed that the images do currently appear on Samsung’s Russian website for the Galaxy Note 8, as the background for a section that reads “Discover the next generation Note” — which links out to the...
