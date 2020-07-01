Global  

Fisher-Price's adorable Baby Biceps Set hits Amazon low: $11.50 Prime shipped

9to5Toys Wednesday, 1 July 2020
Amazon is now offering the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set for *$11.53 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s 23% price drop is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Target still has it up at $15 for comparison sake. It’s never too early to get the youngsters in shape, but this is really just a toy set in the shape of adorable colorful workout gear. The 4-piece set includes a soft wearable headband, pretend protein shake rattle, a dumbbell with clacker beads, and more. Ratings are thin on this new release but Fisher-Price has hundreds of top-rated kids’ toys. Speaking of which, you’ll find some on sale down below the fold. more…

Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Amazon Prime Video's dedicated app now available for Windows 10 users

Amazon Prime Video's dedicated app now available for Windows 10 users 01:14

 Amazon Prime Video's app for Windows 10 is now available in the Microsoft stores with one notable feature for the users.While it's always been possible to stream Prime Video content through a browser, users were not able to download videos on a Windows device to watch offline. However, this has been...

