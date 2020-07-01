Fisher-Price’s adorable Baby Biceps Set hits Amazon low: $11.50 Prime shipped
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Amazon is now offering the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set for *$11.53 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s 23% price drop is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Target still has it up at $15 for comparison sake. It’s never too early to get the youngsters in shape, but this is really just a toy set in the shape of adorable colorful workout gear. The 4-piece set includes a soft wearable headband, pretend protein shake rattle, a dumbbell with clacker beads, and more. Ratings are thin on this new release but Fisher-Price has hundreds of top-rated kids’ toys. Speaking of which, you’ll find some on sale down below the fold. more…
