Tim Cook agrees to testify in Congress this month during hearing on big tech antitrust

9to5Mac Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Apple CEO Tim Cook has agreed to testify as part of a US House Judiciary Committee antitrust probe later this month. Cook is the latest of the four largest tech companies CEOs to agree to testify during the antitrust hearing, following Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

The post Tim Cook agrees to testify in Congress this month during hearing on big tech antitrust appeared first on 9to5Mac.
