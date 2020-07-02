Global  

Instasize Photo Editor: A Minimalist Tool For Insta-Worthy Photos

Fossbytes Thursday, 2 July 2020
The Instasize photo editor is an all-in-one tool that instantly personalizes your photos. With just a few clicks, it transforms an ordinary photo into an Instagram worthy pic. It is light in size (only 57 MB) and offers a ton of options found in an expensive Android photo editing software. For the past week I […]

The post Instasize Photo Editor: A Minimalist Tool For Insta-Worthy Photos appeared first on Fossbytes.
