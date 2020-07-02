How one founder successfully landed cash from the UK's $400 million coronavirus rescue fund for startups
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () · The UK has extended its £250 million rescue package for startups struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
· Sources told Business Insider that the Future Fund now won't cap the fund or the number of companies who will receive handouts. Some £320 million has been handed out so far.
· One startup cofounder, Sara Green...
After considering a massive valuation cut to drum up investor interest, WeWork pulled its IPO in 2019.
At the time, co-founder Adam Neumann was ousted as CEO and chairman.
In April, investor SoftBank..