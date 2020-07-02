Global  

How one founder successfully landed cash from the UK's $400 million coronavirus rescue fund for startups

Business Insider Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
How one founder successfully landed cash from the UK's $400 million coronavirus rescue fund for startups· The UK has extended its £250 million rescue package for startups struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
· Sources told Business Insider that the Future Fund now won't cap the fund or the number of companies who will receive handouts. Some £320 million has been handed out so far.
· One startup cofounder, Sara Green...
