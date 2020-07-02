Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nextdoor CEO says it’s ‘our fault’ moderators deleted Black Lives Matter posts

The Verge Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Nextdoor CEO says it’s ‘our fault’ moderators deleted Black Lives Matter postsPhoto by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Sarah Friar, CEO of the neighborhood-focused social network Nextdoor, says the company is to blame following widespread reports that moderators were deleting posts that discussed racial injustice or voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The app will be changing its policies to explicitly allow discussion of the movement in future, and will be offering new unconscious bias training to its unpaid moderators.

In an interview with NPR, Friar said it “was really our fault” these posts were removed, and blamed the actions taken by the company’s unpaid moderators (known as “leads”) on a moderation policy that prohibited discussion of national issues in the app’s local groups.

"“Black Lives Matter is a local topic.”"

“We did not...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Spike Lee welcomes white support for Black Lives Matter movement [Video]

Spike Lee welcomes white support for Black Lives Matter movement

Spike Lee is optimistic about the future of the Black Lives Matter movement because the protests have had such strong support from young white activists.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published
Black Lives Matter march brings message to Capitola [Video]

Black Lives Matter march brings message to Capitola

Black lives matter march in Capitola

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 01:27Published
Kalaya Lespinasse: St. Lucie County superintendent apologizes for 'mistake' that kept student from walking at graduation over 'B [Video]

Kalaya Lespinasse: St. Lucie County superintendent apologizes for 'mistake' that kept student from walking at graduation over 'B

A Centennial High School student says she was stopped from walking across the stage at her graduation because she decorated her cap with the message ‘Black Lives Matter’.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

'It's Our Fault': Nextdoor CEO Takes Blame For Censorship of Black Lives Matter Posts

 In an exclusive interview with NPR, Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar outlined new measures the popular neighborhood app is taking to address reports of racial profiling...
NPR


Tweets about this