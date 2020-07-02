Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook will pin voting registration links to the top of the News Feed for all US voters

The Verge Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Facebook will pin voting registration links to the top of the News Feed for all US votersFacebook will pin a box with information about voter registration on the top of the News Feed for every US user who is of voting age starting tomorrow, July 3rd, the company announced today.

The box, once it’s live, will show you information about how to register to vote, including a link to your state’s registration website or to a nonpartisan partner if your state doesn’t have voter information readily available online. Here’s what you can expect it to look like on your phone:

Image: Facebook

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and communications, first announced the voting boxes would be showing up on top of the News Feed in an open letter published on Wednesday.

Facebook says it will host...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published
News video: Monday deadline for voter registration for primary election

Monday deadline for voter registration for primary election 02:06

 Register on-line or in person

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chinese Security Jumps Onto the Back of a Fleeing Car! [Video]

Chinese Security Jumps Onto the Back of a Fleeing Car!

HUNAN, CHINA — A chengguan officer took to the extremes by clinging onto the back of the car that was trying to make a getaway. Chengguan officers are Chinese street security in place of the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:17Published
Bus Plunges Into Chinese Reservoir, Killing 21 People [Video]

Bus Plunges Into Chinese Reservoir, Killing 21 People

ANSHUN, GUIZHOU, CHINA — A public bus is believed to have lost control before it abruptly swerved across the road; the vehicle then smashed through a guard rail and crashed into a reservoir. The..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:27Published
Florida Man Goes Berserk in Costco When Asked to Wear a Mask [Video]

Florida Man Goes Berserk in Costco When Asked to Wear a Mask

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — The combination of Florida man and Costco was never going to end well and on the 27th of June, this man was caught on camera throwing a red-faced hissy fit after an elderly..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:59Published

Tweets about this