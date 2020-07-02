Virgin Galactic is unveiling the cabin of its rocketship that will fly people to the edge of space, and you can watch a live virtual tour on YouTube Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

· Virgin Galactic is gearing up to launch paying passengers to the edge of space aboard a reusable winged rocket ship called SpaceShipTwo.

· The publicly traded spaceflight and space tourism company, founded by Richard Branson in 2004, plans to reveal the finalized design of SpaceShipTwo's cabin on July 28.

· Virgin Galactic... · Virgin Galactic is gearing up to launch paying passengers to the edge of space aboard a reusable winged rocket ship called SpaceShipTwo.· The publicly traded spaceflight and space tourism company, founded by Richard Branson in 2004, plans to reveal the finalized design of SpaceShipTwo's cabin on July 28.· Virgin Galactic 👓 View full article

