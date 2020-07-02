Virgin Galactic is unveiling the cabin of its rocketship that will fly people to the edge of space, and you can watch a live virtual tour on YouTube
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () · Virgin Galactic is gearing up to launch paying passengers to the edge of space aboard a reusable winged rocket ship called SpaceShipTwo.
· The publicly traded spaceflight and space tourism company, founded by Richard Branson in 2004, plans to reveal the finalized design of SpaceShipTwo's cabin on July 28.
· Virgin Galactic...
Would you travel to the edge of space in a giant balloon? A Florida-based company wants to do exactly that with adventurous travellers. Space Perspective plans to provide rides with eight passengers and a flight crew in a pressurised capsule suspended beneath a hydrogen-filled balloon the size of a...