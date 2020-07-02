Global  

Virgin Galactic is unveiling the cabin of its rocketship that will fly people to the edge of space, and you can watch a live virtual tour on YouTube

Thursday, 2 July 2020
· The publicly traded spaceflight and space tourism company, founded by Richard Branson in 2004, plans to reveal the finalized design of SpaceShipTwo's cabin on July 28.
· Virgin Galactic...
