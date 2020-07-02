UK police arrested 746 people after cracking a secret chat system used to plot murders and money laundering
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () · UK police have arrested more than 700 people after infiltrating EncroChat, a secret criminal chat system used to plot the murder of rival criminals, money laundering, and shipping illegal goods.
· The UK's National Crime Agency said on Thursday it had made 746 arrests and seized £54 million ($67 million) in cash, 77...
