Disney Plus can't compete with Netflix when it comes to original content, but its affordable price and iconic franchises make it a great value for families

Business Insider Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Disney Plus can't compete with Netflix when it comes to original content, but its affordable price and iconic franchises make it a great value for families 

· Disney Plus launched in November 2019 and has amassed more than 50 million subscribers.
· A monthly subscription costs $6.99 a month, while an annual plan costs $69.99 a year.
· The service does a tremendous job anthologizing classic Disney movies and TV shows from decades ago that haven't been released in years and...
