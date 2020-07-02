Global  

NBA 2K21 has a $70 next-gen price tag + $100 Kobe Bryant Mamba Edition, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The final cover athlete for the upcoming NBA 2K21 will feature the late great Kobe Bryant, as many had previously expected. The Mamba Forever Edition was unveiled this morning on Twitter and will join standard edition covers featuring Damian Lillard and the up and coming New Orleans Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson. Along with the announcement of the new Mamba Edition — which is set to replace the previous generations’ Legendary Edition — we now have a much better idea of pricing on all versions including Xbox Series X and PS5, but don’t expect any free upgrades here. All the details are down below. more…

The post NBA 2K21 has a $70 next-gen price tag + $100 Kobe Bryant Mamba Edition, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
