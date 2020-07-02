This isn’t a COVID-19 wave — it’s a tsunami Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Here's the thing about tsunamis: in deeper water, they're barely a ripple, and they don't hit all coastlines the same way. Given the right conditions, they might splash onshore like a small wave or be so distant that people have time to evacuate. But given the wrong conditions — an earthquake just off a coast, a lack of early warning systems — a tsunami wave can become a city-leveling...


