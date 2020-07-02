Jeff Bezos' fortune just surpassed $171 billion. Here's how he built Amazon into a $1.4 trillion company and became the world's richest man. (AMZN)
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () · Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' net worth just reached a new high of $171.6 billion.
· Bezos founded Amazon in 1995. The company has since grown to one of the most valuable, powerful companies on the planet.
· Bezos has gone from a New York hedge-funder to the richest man in the world, but in the process, he's weathered a...
The economy is in a depression. However, Jeff Bezos' net worth has increased. CNN reports that he's now worth nearly $172 billion, a new record for the world's richest person. This week, Bezos beat his previous wealth record that he reached prior to his divorce from his ex-wife MacKenzie. Much of...