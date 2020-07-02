Google Chrome experiments with making ‘Reopen closed tab’ almost instant Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Right now in Google Chrome, if you close a tab, it’s immediately unloaded to help clear out memory, something Chrome has long been notorious for hogging. That means if you accidentally close a tab and need to reopen it, you’re essentially opening the page all over again. As spotted by the folks at Chrome Story, Google Chrome is readying an experiment to make the “Reopen closed tab” feature almost instant.



