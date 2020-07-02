Global  
 

The Apple Card now has a website where you can pay your bills

The Verge Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The Apple Card now has a website where you can pay your billsApple has introduced a new web portal for managing its Apple Card credit card (including paying bills, viewing the current balance, and seeing past bill statements), which makes the experience as a whole less reliant on an iPhone or iPad, via AppleInsider.

Previously, the only way to manage an Apple Card required having a compatible iOS device with the Wallet app installed, which made it far less easy to access than a traditional credit card (nearly all of which offer web portals to pay bills and check balances).

"At last, a website"

The new web portal (located, naturally, at card.apple.com) doesn’t completely eliminate the need for an iPhone or iPad, however: you’ll still need to own one of Apple’s devices to actually apply for the Apple...
