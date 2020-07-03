|
Lime is relaunching Jump’s electric bikes in London
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Lime is relaunching Jump’s electric bike-share service in London in its first move since acquiring the struggling bike brand from Uber.
To start out, the bikes will be available to rent in the Uber app only — they will added to the Lime app at a later date “following further systems integration,” Lime said. A few hundred e-bikes will be available at first, and will grow with demand, the company says. Pricing will be £1 unlock and 15 pence per minute after. The bikes will initially be deployed in Camden and Islington.
The return of Jump’s e-bikes may come as a surprise to some who were pessimistic about the brand’s survival following Lime’s acquisition in June. The bikes were removed from all of their US and European markets after the...
